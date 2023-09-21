Diplomatic row: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu asks PM Modi to ensure well-being of Indian students in Canada

PTI

New Delhi, September 21

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene and ensure the well-being and security of Indian students studying in Canada amid India’s diplomatic row with that country.

In a letter to the prime minister, Bittu flagged insecurity and helplessness among Indian students currently undertaking their studies in Canada as also their family members back in India.

“I may mention here that over six lakh Indian students currently are studying in Canada, many of them have applied for permanent residentship of Canada after finishing their respective courses,” the Congress MP from Punjab’s Ludhiana said in his letter dated September 20.

“I feel that increased diplomatic tensions might lead to delays or complications in visa processing for Indian students adversely affecting those who plan to study in Canada or those seeking visa extensions. It is also possible that in response, Canada may introduce stricter immigration policies, which could make it more challenging for Indian students to obtain study permits or work permits,” Bittu said.

Also, some Indian students may experience discrimination or bias based on their nationality or ethnicity, he said in his letter to Modi.

“This may also create social discomfort for Indian students, potentially affecting their overall well-being and sense of security in Canada,” he said.

“I shall be extremely grateful if you could personally intervene in the matter and ensure the well-being and sense of security of the students and protect the interests of the large number of Indian students studying in Canada by insulating them from any possible fallout of the strained diplomatic relations with Canada and also help towards restoration of mutual trust and goodwill among the two countries,” Bittu said.

Later, speaking with PTI outside Parliament on Thursday, the Congress leader slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying his party is funded by many elements who are involved in drug trade.

“Internationally, Trudeau will be isolated,” he said.

India on Thursday “suspended till further notice” its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June. India has rejected the charge as absurd.

The India-Canada ties have been on a downward spiral in view of increasing activities of the pro-Khalistani elements in the North American country. India believes the Trudeau government is not addressing its genuine concerns.

#Canada #Congress #Justin Trudeau #Narendra Modi #Ravneet Bittu