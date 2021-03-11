Direct rice seeding on panchayat land: Punjab Government

Barnala , May 6
Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has decided that the direct seeding of rice (DSR) would be done on the panchayat land, said Divisional Commissioner, Patiala, Chander Gaind while inaugurating a camp at the Agriculture Cooperative Society, Rureke Kalan, of the district to create awareness about DSR.
“The Punjab Government has made a historic decision of giving Rs 1,500 per acre for DSR and also decided to fix MSP on moong dal. The main motive of the government was to motivate farmers for diversification to increase the income of farmers and prevent the depletion of underground water,” said Gaind while addressing farmers.
