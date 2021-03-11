Direct seeding of rice starts from CM Bhagwant Mann’s native Satoj village

Punjab government giving incentive of Rs 1500 per acre to farmers for direct sowing

Direct seeding of rice starts from CM Bhagwant Mann’s native Satoj village

Punjab government’s target is to increase area under DSR from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares. File Photo

Chandigarh, May 16

This year, Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) was kicked off from Satoj, the village of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. On Sunday, farmers from Satoj village committed to save Punjab's water by adopting direct seeding of rice. On this occasion, Agriculture Department officials and CM Mann's mother Harpal Kaur were also present.

While visiting his native town Satoj a few days ago, the Chief Minister had urged farmers to adopt direct seeding of paddy this year. He had appealed to the people of his village, "I want the people of my village to start saving Punjab's water." It will set a positive example throughout Punjab, as if the farmers in CM Mann's village try to save Punjab's valuable ground water, the rest of the farmers will follow suit.

He claimed that if this effort began in his village, the entire Punjab would rally to save water. The Chief Minister has announced, farmers who sow paddy directly will receive Rs 1500 incentive and MSP for Moong and Basmati, as well as a guarantee from the Punjab government to purchase these crops.

Agriculture department officials and farmers explained benefits

With direct sowing machine, which runs on dry field, there is no need to flood the field for paddy seeding. After sowing, field needs water after 21 days. In traditional method, where fields are needed to be flooded before cultivation, water consumption is too high that Punjab cannot afford it anymore.

Farmers in Satoj said that it is a matter of tremendous pride for them that a campaign to safeguard Punjab's water is being launched from their village. Farmers claimed they are planting straight paddy this year at the request of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Farmers stated that they, too, are concerned about water and want to save it. Some of them had also tried direct sowing before too and the yield was good. According to farmers, direct sowing is said to affect yield, although this is not the case. Sowing using innovative technology saves both water and money. People who rent out/lease their land have also said that if a farmer sows paddy directly in the field, they will be charged Rs 1500 per acre less.

Dr Jaswinder Pal Singh Grewal, an officer of the Agriculture Department, present on the occasion, said that nodal officers have been appointed all over Punjab for direct seeding of paddy. They are informing the farmers about its methods and benefits. The last season paddy was sown directly in 6 lakh hectares across Punjab. This time the government aims to increase it to 12 lakh hectares.

While inspiring the farmers, Harpal Kaur, mother of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, remarked, "We lived our life, but in future our children will question us about ground water level. That is why the Punjab government has embraced this direct seeding technique. The Punjab government and farmers of Punjab have taken an excellent endeavour to conserve water. This will conserve water while simultaneously preserving Punjab’s agriculture. We truly appreciate everyone in our village for supporting the administration during this drive.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

2
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

3
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

4
Nation

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

5
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

6
Punjab

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

7
Nation

‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

8
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

9
Delhi

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

10
Punjab

Put an end to power theft in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann tells PSPCL

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for third day amid tight security

‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

Advocate commissioners will submit their report to court on ...

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited people to the event...

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba; 6 pacts signed

India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit entire humanity: PM Modi

Compares ties between the two neighbours as unshakeable like...

Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander

Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander

'Pakistan has created a facade of proxy outfits to give an i...

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Explained: Heatwave, its signs, symptoms and measures for protection

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents