Direct state govt to produce head of Waris Punjab De in court: Petition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Do not kill “Sikh preacher” Amritpal Singh in the interest of justice in a fake encounter, a lawyer today prayed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In his petition placed before Sanjay Vashisth’s Bench, lawyer Jagdeep Singh Bains also sought directions to the State of Punjab and other respondents to produce Amritpal Singh before the judicial courts “so that lawful and legal proceedings could be initiated against him in false and frivolous criminal cases”

Taking up the matter, Justice Vashisth fixed March 28 as the next date of hearing in the matter as no one appeared for the petitioner before the Bench to argue the matter.

Bains submitted that trouble for Amritpal started when his followers were illegally arrested by the Station House Officer of Ajnala police station. Referring to an incident that took place on February 23, Bains submitted that Amritpal Singh along with his followers and in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib went to Ajnala police station, where a scuffle took place and the situation took an ugly turn.

The issue became “a point of ego with the government, which was pressured by the Centre and ultimately on the conclusion of G20 Amritsar in a planned way Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Jalandhar police on March 18. Till now, he has not been produced in any trial court, probably there is an acute apprehension that Amritpal is soon going to be killed in a false police encounter. As such, the present position in the interest of justice,” Bains submitted.