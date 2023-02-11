Disability re-assessment plan hits hurdle

Faridkot, February 10
The state government’s move to re-assess the disability of over 11,000 PwD (persons with disability) government employees from PGI, Chandigarh, has hit a hurdle as the authorities there expressed their helplessness in conducting physical examination of the employees. PGI authorities have suggested the government that the verification of these employees’ certificates from should be done by the issuing authorities or from Civil Surgeon offices at the district level.
In a move to reportedly check the genuineness of the PwD certificates issued in the state, the government had asked the PwD employees to get examined at PGI.
As no schedule had been provided to the employees to go to PGI for the re-assessment, many employees had approached the PGI, seeking the schedule, said Sanjay Dhaka, a government teacher who received a copy of a letter that PGI had written to the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children (Disability Cell).
In the letter, authorities wrote that the physical re-verification at PGI was very inconvenient for employees and instead of this, they should approach the issuing authority of their respective district civil hospitals.
Due to the shortage of manpower, the members of the special medical board in PGI have to spend invaluable time for evaluating the disability of the employees, along with the ever-increasing number of patients in OPD. Verification of certificates virtually means complete re-evaluation of the disability. And it will be a heavy burden on the doctors to verify such certificates which have not been issued by PGI.
More over the disability certificates are being issued online under UDID portal and as per UDID portal procedure, certificate of disability can only be obtained from the district medical authority, reads the letter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...