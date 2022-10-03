Punjab diary: ‘Disadvantage’ Opposition

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party’s move to telecast live proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha has reportedly put the Opposition at a disadvantage. The Congress MLAs alleged they were not shown live when they took on the treasury benches on the issue of delay in taking action against Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari. The Opposition feels that they are unable to show their “performance” on the floor of the House to the people of Punjab.

Bollywood ‘tadka’ in Ramlila

Ferozepur: In contrast to the sanctity of the occasion, characters in Ramlila being held in one of the localities here were seen dancing to romantic Bollywood numbers which evoked severe criticism. Later, members of the organising committee publically apologised for hurting the religious sentiments. Even a video of the entire act had gone viral, in which a few artistes were seen dancing on the stage in an obscene manner.

Virtual attendance on martyr’s anniv

Jalandhar: A state-level function was organised on the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan recently. The event was broadcast through a YouTube channel and teachers at government schools were asked to show the live feed to students and comment to ensure that the viewership remained high. Most teachers wrote school names to mark virtual attendance.

‘Upset’ political bosses

Chandigarh: The lack of communication on part of the government and many “behind the scene micro-managers” is only adding to the spate of rumours doing the rounds at the seat of power — Punjab Civil Secretariat — especially when it comes to a sudden transfer of a senior official. Recently, a Principal Secretary, who was on a holiday, was transferred. Earlier, he held charge of two important departments and now he is still awaiting fresh posting. Murmurs in the corridors of power range from the political bosses being upset with the official concerned for a stay on an important policy decision. Meanwhile, the official refuses to comment on the reason behind “sarkar’s narazagi”.

Free run for drones

Gurdaspur: The Border Security Force’s (BSF) new cause for concern is the checkpost established by Pakistan barely a kilometre away from the International Border. Officers are worried because it is from here that drones are regularly launched into the Indian territory. Last week, a drone entered Dorangla and created a furor. The BSF and the Punjab Police had to launch a joint search operation covering more than 10 villages. Though the BSF is testing an anti-drone system, but by the time it is deployed, the enemy drones will continue to have a free run.

