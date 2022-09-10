 Disbanding GOG and sending ex-servicemen home not a wise decision: Bajwa tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Disbanding GOG and sending ex-servicemen home not a wise decision: Bajwa tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Cong leader said it was not apt to humiliate the soldiers and their families in such a manner

Disbanding GOG and sending ex-servicemen home not a wise decision: Bajwa tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Senior congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa. File Photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

Senior congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has cornered the Bhagwant Mann government for its arbitrary decision to end the services of hundreds of ex-servicemen in the state.

Bajwa said by rendering 4300 ex-servicemen jobless in the state, Bhagwant Mann has completely overlooked the fact that it would have direct bearing and impact on the financial condition of their families.

“Why was there no fair evaluation or assessment conducted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of their work prior to throwing them out of job. AAP, which promised to create jobs once it attained power in the state during the elections, in fact, seems to be doing exactly the opposite which is absolutely unfortunate for the state of Punjab,” said Bajwa.

It may be recalled that during Capt Amarinder Singh government under the Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme, the ex-servicemen were employed at various levels in the state to ensure effective and efficient implementation of its various flagship schemes.  

Just two days ago, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had announced to give these ex-servicemen the task of verifying the suspicious blue ration cards which allowed the card holders to get free wheat under the National Food Security Act.

Then all of a sudden the Punjab government took a U-turn and decided to give the same task to the local administration. “How can the same administration do a fair job when the officials are themselves under the cloud for including hundreds of ineligible card holders in the beneficiary list,” Bajwa questioned.

Bajwa said though Bhagwant Mann government claimed to save Rs 72 crore by scrapping the services of the ex-servicemen, it was not the way to humiliate the soldiers and their families in such a manner. 

‘Mann not able to rein in AAP MLAs’

Partap Singh Bajwa has also come down heavily on Bhagwant Mann for his utter failure to rein in his own MLAs who instead of serving the people were involved in various anti- people activities and controversies. He mentioned AAP MLAs Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana,

Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who have been embroiled in controversies in recent times.

Also, Bajwa raised the issue of an ASI in Hoshiarpur committing suicide in the police station allegedly under pressure from his senior officers. “It appears there is complete lawlessness in the state and Bhagwant Mann, who holds the home portfolio, is absolutely clueless,” said Bajwa.

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

