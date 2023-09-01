Disbursement of relief fast-tracked: Revenue Minister

Chandigarh, August 31
The Punjab Government today claimed that the process of disbursement of compensation to flood victims has been fast-tracked.
Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said those affected by the floods are being given relief money as per the rules issued by the Union Government. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wanted an increase in the relief amount. However, the state government did not get a positive response from the Centre.
