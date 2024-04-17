Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

Chandigarh, April 17
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the party's decision of denying the ticket to former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.
In a meeting at the residence of Dhindsa here, some of them even were of the opinion that they should not support party candidate Iqbal Singh Jhunda in the Lok Sabha polls, said sources.
After learning about the meeting, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal reached out to the Dhindsa family at their residence on Wednesday evening. He stayed there for around 15 minutes, said the sources.
Prominent among those who were present in the meeting included former ministers Baldev Singh Mann, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Justice Nirmal Singh (retd), and former MLA Gaganjit Singh Barnala.
The SAD has fielded former MLA Jhunda from the Sangrur constituency.
Naming Jhunda as the candidate from Sangrur came as a surprise as former finance minister and MLA Dhindsa was the ticket aspirant for the seat.
Denying the party ticket to Dhindsa led to discontent among his supporters.
Last month, Dhindsa’s father and veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had merged his party SAD (Sanyukt) with the Badal-led SAD.
Sukhdev Dhindsa and his son Parminder Dhindsa were expelled from the SAD in February 2020 for alleged “anti-party” activities.
