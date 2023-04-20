Dismissed AIG booked for criminal conspiracy, fudging record, extortion

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 19

After dismissing AIG Raj Jit Singh for allegedly colluding with drug-tainted dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh, the police today booked AIG Raj Jit Singh for criminal conspiracy, fudging record with an intent to save a person (Inderjit) from punishment, besides indulging in extortion.

Raj Jit has been nominated under Sections 120 B, 218 and 384 of the IPC, besides Sections 59 and 39 of the NDPS Act, as a co-accused in the June 12, 2018, FIR lodged against Inderjit by the STF on drugs.

Inderjit was booked for drug smuggling and tampering with recoveries. The FIR was the first case lodged by ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu-led STF, which was formed by the then CM, Capt Amarinder Singh.

ADGP RK Jaiswal is the inquiry officer in this case. He conducted raids at a number of places in Mohali to arrest Raj Jit. The accused police officer has gone into hiding and may approach the SC for relief.

The STF has issued a lookout circular against Raj Jit to prevent him from fleeing the country. CM Bhagwant Mann had ordered DGP Gaurav Yadav to register a case against him. The government orders said the probe should take into account all three reports of the SIT.

The SIT reports detail the “collusion” between the two police officials. They say Raj Jit recommended double promotion for Inderjit.

Questioned by SIT officials, Raj Jit, in a statement, said, “I want to submit that when Inderjit Singh worked as the CIA inspector, his intentions and ill-deeds had not come to the fore.”

However, the SIT stated that “at the time Inderjit Singh was appointed as the in-charge of the CIA, Tarn Taran, by Raj Jit, there were two criminal cases pending against the inspector and he had faced 14 departmental inquiries.”

In the statement, Raj Jit made a mention of various awards given to Inderjit (for good work against drugs smugglers). When questioned, he told the SIT that he was unaware of the pending inquiries and criminal cases against Inderjit.

Raj Jit issued three show-cause notices to Inderjit as his SSP, but he did not take any action. Interestingly, two of the notices were filed on June 30, 2014, just a week before Raj Jit recommended a double promotion for Inderjit Singh.

VB looking into graft angle

The Vigilance Bureau is yet to book dismissed AIG under the Prevention of Corruption Act

The CM had directed both the police and the VB to register

separate cases against him

Sources said the VB was studying the three SIT reports and the property details of Raj Jit Singh

Raids in Mohali to nab former aig