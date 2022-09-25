Dismissed cop sent to 4-day police custody

Ferozepur, September 24
Dismissed Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who was arrested in Rajasthan on Friday, was produced before a local court, which remanded him in four-day police custody.
Following his arrest from Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, Bajwa was brought here and produced in the court amid tight security. Wanted in connection with a fake drug recovery case, Bajwa and two other policemen had “falsely” implicated two youths on a charge of drug peddling and extorted Rs 81 lakh from them.
After being booked and dismissed in the case two months ago, Bajwa had been on the run. He kept on changing his appearance and location. After being spotted in Goa, he moved to Pune, and then to Indore. He finally landed in the police net in Rajasthan.
“With Bajwa’s arrest, the police will investigate the case once again,” said a senior police officer.
Two other policemen involved in the case — Assistant Sub-Inspector Angrej Singh and Head Constable Joginder — had earlier been arrested from Una district. The three accused were dismissed under Article 311(2) of the Constitution following the intervention of DGP Gaurav Yadav.
On August 1, cops had raided Bajwa’s house and reportedly seized 3,710 intoxicating tablets and 4.7 kg powder. Later, another FIR was registered against Bajwa under the NDPS Act.
