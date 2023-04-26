 Dispose of property to pay staff salary: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Lehragaga institute : The Tribune India

Dispose of property to pay staff salary: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Lehragaga institute

Dispose of property to pay staff salary: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Lehragaga institute

Acting on a petition filed by the employees of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga, claiming non-payment of salary since December 2019, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered disposal of its property. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Acting on a petition filed by the employees of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga, claiming non-payment of salary since December 2019, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered disposal of its property.

“Keeping in view the facts, this court is left with no choice but to direct the Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, who is a member of the institute’s board of governors, to dispose of its property in order to pay the amount to the petitioners within a month from today,” Justice Anil Kshetarpal said.

As a bunch of petitions filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Ajit Singh and other petitioners through advocate HC Arora came up for resumed hearing, Justice Kshetarpal ordered the continuation of the interim order restraining the institute from disposing of its property before settling the preferential claim of the petitioner-employees. The order would remain in operation till the claim of the petitioner-employees was settled.

In his detailed order, Justice Kshetarpal said the court had been informed that the institute concerned possessed certain assets and maintained bank accounts. It was also stated that services of petitioners had not been dispensed with as of now.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

5
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

6
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

7
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

10
Haryana

Automated multi-level parking in Faridabad to be a reality soon

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Colossus of Punjab politics

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

First batch of 278 Indians leave violence-hit Sudan for home

First batch of 278 Indians leave violence-hit Sudan for home


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Army Western Command chief bats for indigenous production of defence equipment

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide