Disproportionate Assets: Charanjit Singh Channi questioned for 7 hours, summoned again on April 21

Chandigarh, April 14
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today questioned former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for more than seven hours for amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.
After the questioning, Channi told reporters that he was victimised for being a Dalit. “This government is worse than the Mughals,” he said, while claiming that he was innocent.
The VB questioned him regarding his alleged partnership with builders and development of illegal colonies.
Channi was asked about the investments done in Canada and the US by him and his family.
The VB sought details about his stay abroad for nine months after losing the 2022 Assembly elections. Channi was specifically asked about who sponsored his visit overseas.
The former CM was asked if he took any medical advice or treatment abroad and was told to furnish the details of his ailment and prescription.
Channi has been accused of causing loss to the state exchequer as he reportedly gave eight acres of land of the Punjab Government on a lease in Goa at very low price.
The former CM was also asked about the expenditure incurred on his son’s wedding. As per the complaint of a Bathinda resident, Channi had organised “Daastan-e-Shahadat” event in Chamkaur Sahib on November 19, 2021, at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore. The complainant alleged that inflated bills were raised for the event and the same money was used by Channi on the wedding of his son.
Sources said Channi was also questioned about the source of Rs 10 crore recovered from his nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, by the Enforcement Directorate, ahead of the Assembly poll. He was particularly asked about the alleged illegal mining in the Jindapur area and transfers done through his nephew.
He was asked to provide details about the grants sanctioned by him for his Chamkaur Sahib constituency. The VB has summoned Channi again on April 21 and directed him to provide details about movable and immovable properties.
Details of his stay abroad sought
- The VB asked Charanjit Channi about his alleged partnership with builders & development of illegal colonies
- The Vigilance sought details about his stay abroad for nine months after losing the 2022 Assembly poll
- The former CM was also asked about the expenditure incurred on his son’s wedding
- He has been summoned again on April 21 and told to provide details about movable and immovable properties
