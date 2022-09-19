‘Disproportionate’ assets: Vigilance Bureau starts probe into role of top health official

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, September 18

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has launched a probe into the alleged disproportionate assets of the Director (Health Services), ESI, Dr GB Singh, and also into his role in the procurement of equipment during the Covid pandemic.

Nothing to hide I have given the list of my assets to the Vigilance. Even the television I own was purchased way back in 2006. I have nothing to hide. Dr GB Singh, Director (ESI)

Dr Singh, before being transferred as the Director, ESI, was serving as the Director (Health Services).

Sources confirmed that Dr Singh was personally summoned by the Vigilance to record his statement. His role and that of two Assistant Directors of the Health Department have come under the scanner for various procurements.

In a fresh letter to the department on Thursday, the Vigilance sought by Tuesday morning the attested copy of the complete record of purchases made by the ESI during financial year 2021-22.

Earlier, the Vigilance had sought service record of the three senior health officials, including Dr Singh.

Dr Singh said, “I have given the list of my assets to the Vigilance. Even the television I own was purchased way back in 2006. I have nothing to hide.”

The Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management had allocated Rs 571.07 crore to the Health Department to tackle the pandemic. However, a large amount was spent on purchasing Covid-related items at inflated rates.

Even former Deputy CM Om Parkash Soni, who held the portfolio of Health and Family Welfare, was being probed for his role in Covid-related purchases.