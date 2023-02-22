Dispute on, but SGPC, Mastuana Sahib Trust agree to set aside land for Government Medical College

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 21

In a big development, both the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Sahib Trust authorities have agreed to take required steps to exclude 25 acres from their litigation that is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the construction of the Government Medical College (GMC).

Legal battle to continue We have agreed to take the steps with the help of legal experts to exclude 25 acres for the medical college from litigation. But for the other land, our legal battle with the Trust will continue. — Gobind Singh Longowal, Ex-SGPC Chief

A resolution was passed by the SGPC, Trust, members of the Gurdwara Angitha Sahib Parbandhak Committee and area residents in this connection, which was submitted to Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Tuesday morning.

The case As a case between the SGPC and the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Sahib Trust is pending in the HC over the ownership of the land, not a brick has been laid since then.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had laid the foundation stone of the GMC on August 5 last year. As a case between the SGPC and the Trust is pending in the HC over the ownership of the land, not a brick has been laid since then. The land on which the government wants to construct the GMC is registered under the name of Gurdwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib and is managed by the Trust.

“We have never opposed the construction of the GMC at Mastuana Sahib. The SGPC only wants that it should be constructed as per the law. We have agreed to take required steps with the help of legal experts to exclude 25 acres for the GMC from litigation. But for the other land, our legal battle with the Trust will continue,” said Gobind Singh Longowal, former SGPC president.

Sangrur DC Jorwal said he would send a fresh report to the Punjab Government for further necessary action for the construction of the GMC at Mastuana Sahib.

“The SGPC and the Trust have agreed to take required action to exclude 25 acres from litigation,” the DC.

On September 4, 1964, the then government had issued a notification and announced to bring the gurdwara property under the SGPC control. After a long legal battle on Trust petition, the HC stayed the matter on May 28, 1987, and directed the SGPC not to take control of the gurdwara property. The matter is still pending in the HC.

“The Punjab Government should start classes for this session as we have already offered our 62 rooms, four labs, library and seminar hall free for the purpose,” said Jaswant Singh Khaira, the Trust secretary.

