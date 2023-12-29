Disqualify Arora as MLA: SAD

Chandigarh, December 28
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded immediate disqualification of Cabinet minister Aman Arora as MLA as he was awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment by a Sunam court in a case on December 21.
In a letter written to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on behalf of the SAD legislature party, MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi said Aman Arora had been awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment by the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Sunam. In the light of the Supreme Court’s directions, he should be disqualified as an MLA without further delay and a notification issued in that regard immediately, he urged the Speaker.
