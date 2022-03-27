Disquiet in SGPC, members seek probe by retired HC judges into 'corruption'

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 26

Alleging irregularities in land lease and receipt of funds from affiliated shrines, at least 12 Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members have demanded a probe by a panel comprising retired High Court judges into the “large-scale corruption” in the functioning of the body managing hundreds of gurdwaras across the country.

Addressing the media, SGPC member Master Mithu Singh Kahneke alleged that a mere Rs 4.89 crore was being earned from the lease of 2,991 acres of land owned by three gurdwaras in Majha. The shrines are Gurdwara Baba Budha Ji at Ramdaspura (1,300 acres), Gurdwara Baba Budha Ji at Tejakalan village (1,015 acres) and Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara (676 acres).

Kahneke also claimed that the SGPC budget for the 2022-23 fiscal had not been prepared as per the Shiromani Gurdwara Act, 1925. “The budget, to be presented on March 30, shows Rs 29.70-crore deficit. In the budget estimates, the actual income from 2,991 acres is shown Rs 4.89 crore, which is abysmally low,” he said, alleging illegal occupation of the land worth hundreds of crores.

The SGPC members alleged that the land in Majha had been leased out at an average price of Rs 15,000-16,000 per acre even as similar gurdwara properties in Malwa were fetching Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 per acre.

SGPC executive member Gurpreet Singh Randhawa alleged that the management committee had been raising excessive funds from directly managed gurdwaras in violation of norms. “Though rules stipulate receiving 38 per cent of the total revenue, the SGPC is claiming 51 per cent from Harmandar Sahib and 46 per cent from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib,” he alleged.

The members also alleged irregularities in the management of trusts controlling engineering and medical colleges and other institutions built by the SGPC. “Private individuals, mostly close to one political family and who aren’t Amritdhari, control these trusts,” they said. These educational institutions are receiving crores of rupees annually from the SPGC to pay staff salaries and manage other expenses. They also alleged embezzlement in the corridor scheme set up around Harmandar Sahib and procurement of langar commodities, including ghee, pulses and sugar.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami denied irregularities in the working of the trusts. About the leasing of gurdwara land, he said some properties were under illegal occupation and the SGPC was fighting court cases.

