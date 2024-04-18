 Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 17

Voices of dissent within the Congress are delaying the announcement of candidates for the remaining seven seats in Punjab.

The parliamentary seats for which the candidates are yet to be announced are Faridkot, Ferozepur, Khadoor Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

Mollifying local leaders

  • Senior Congress leaders rushed to Dhuri to mollify former MLA Dalbir Goldy, who has questioned the selection criteria after being denied ticket from Sangrur
  • The party has stepped up efforts to placate Patiala leaders who are strongly opposing the candidature of Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from the seat

Sources said the names are likely to be released by next week. Amid the protest by unhappy leaders against the candidates already fielded by the party in Patiala and Sangrur, the Punjab Congress is treading a cautious path now and keeping local leaders on board.

The party’s Punjab affairs in-charge, Devender Yadav, did not respond to phone calls.

Today, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring along with former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal rushed to Dhuri to mollify former MLA Dalbir Goldy, who had yesterday questioned the selection criteria after being denied ticket from Sangrur. The party has fielded Sukhpal Khaira from the seat.

The party today also stepped up efforts to placate Patiala leaders who are strongly opposing the candidature of Dr Dharamvira Gandhi. The PPCC chief today met former PPCC chief Lal Singh, his son Rajinder Singh and former MLA from Rajpura Hardyal Kamboj to dissuade them from opposing Dr Gandhi. Kamboj has called a meeting on April 20 to decide on the next course of action.

Sensing trouble in Hoshiarpur, Yadav today chaired a meeting of leaders from Sri Hargobindpur, Phagwara, Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmur, Sham Chaurasi, Hoshiarpur and Chabbewal Assembly segments that fall under the Hoshiarpur parliamentary seat. The PPCC chief and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa were also present in the meeting.

Amid the reports that the Congress was in talks with disgruntled BJP leader Vijay Sampla for the Hoshairpur seat, those who attended the meeting opposed fielding a “parachute candidate” when there were strong claimants for the seat in the party. Apart from the name of former Sham Chaurasi MLA Pawan Adia, former PPCC chief Mohinder Kaypee and former minister Aruna Chaudhary are under consideration for the seat.

Those who attended the meeting included former MLAs Pawan Adia, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Micky Dogra, besides Indu Bala and other leaders. It is learnt that former CM Charanjit Channi, who is contesting from Jalandhar, is interested in roping in Sampla as the disgruntled BJP leader has influence in the Jalandhar (West) segment.

Yesterday, the CLP leader met senior Ludhiana leaders amid reports of BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu trying to woo Congress leaders.

Besides, senior Hindu and OBC leaders are seeking adequate allocation of tickets for community members to counter the BJP. So far, the party has nominated Dr Gandhi from Patiala. Going by the vote share of Hindus, party leaders have been demanding at least three seats for the community.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Congress #Faridkot #Ferozepur #Hoshiarpur #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district