Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 31

The heads have started rolling in the government’s goof-up on dissolution of panchayats as two senior IAS officers overseeing the work of Department of Rural Development and Panchayats have been suspended by the government.

The orders into this regard were issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma said Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, IAS (1994) Principal Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation and Financial Commissioner, Rural Development & Panchayats and Gurpreet Singh Khaira, IAS (2009) Director, Rural Development & Panchayats and ex-officio Special Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayats and Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi Sarbat Vikas Yojna (MGSVY) are placed under suspension with immediate effect, in terms of provisions of Rule 3 (1) of The All India Services (Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1969).

The order further said headquarter of these officers during their suspension period shall be at Chandigarh. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules.

Tiwari is a 1994-batch IAS officer and Khaira of 2009 batch were instrumental in the decision of dissolution of the panchayats in the state.

The decision backfired and caused huge embarrassment to the government after panchayats knocked doors of Punjab and Haryana High Court. The government founding itself in a tight spot was left with no other option but to take a U-turn.