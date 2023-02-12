Dist Magistrate suspends licences of 4 IELTS centres

Muktsar: The District Magistrate has suspended the licences of four IELTS coaching centres in Muktsar town. DM Vineet Kumar said the licence of these four IELTS coaching centres had expired, but their owners did not apply for the renewal and would be cancelled if they don’t apply for renewal before February 18. TNS
Protest near CM’s house
Sangrur: Members of 4161 Master Cadre Selected Union on Saturday protested near the local residence of the CM on Patiala road. They alleged that Punjab government was delaying the allotment of stations to them without any valid reason.
