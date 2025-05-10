DT
PT
Home / Punjab / District administrations in Punjab withdraw restrictive orders

District administrations in Punjab withdraw restrictive orders

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, ending their four-day-long conflict on Saturday
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:52 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Back to normal: Just two hours after the ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, normalcy returned in the markets of Jalandhar on Saturday evening. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, ending their four-day-long conflict that had escalated tensions in the region.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the ceasefire came into effect at 1700 hours on Saturday.

After the ceasefire was announced, administrations of various districts of Punjab immediately withdrew restrictive orders in their areas.

“All restrictive orders are immediately withdrawn within the district. Things may resume as normal. Thanks for all your support,” read an order issued by Jalandhar DC.

“The administration has withdrawn blackout orders, earlier issued today for May 10 and May 11 from 8pm to 6am,” read similar orders for Sangrur and Barnala districts.

Patiala administration also withdrew its orders pertaining to blackout and other related issues. “All restrictive orders are hereby withdrawn. Thank you for your support. I must place on record the number of #Patialvis who have reached out to me and extended support in these tough times. Let’s continue to work as a community and join hands for a sustainable future,” the order by Patiala Deputy Commissioner read.

