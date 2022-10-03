District food inspectors’ union boycotts procurement process following 'misbehaviour' of Amloh MLA

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 2

The District Food and Civil Supply Inspectors’ Union went on an indefinite strike and boycotted the procurement process following the alleged misbehaviour of Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Warring with Pungrain inspector Gurmeet Singh at the Raipur Majri grain market falling in Khamano subdivision.

The procurement process was inaugurated by Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy yesterday.

The union alleged after some time, the Amloh MLA reached the grain market and got the process stopped. He allegedly abused the inspector who reported the matter to the union.

After holding a meeting, the union decided to boycott the procurement process until action was initiated against Garry Warring or he apologised to the inspector.

The union has submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and the District Food and Civil Supply Controller demanding action against the Amloh MLA.

In the memorandum, the union alleged that the Amloh MLA humiliated the inspector in public and even threatened to get him transferred to Pathankot.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said she had brought the matter to the notice of senior officials and had urged the union not to boycott the procurement process.

Refuting the allegation that he humiliated the inspector, MLA Garry Warring claimed the inspector misled the Bassi Pathana MLA and took him to Raipur Majri village for the inauguration of the procurement process. He said though the village falls in the Bassi Pathana constituency, the grain market was under the Mandi Gobindgarh market committee of the Amloh constituency.

Amloh MLA’s behaviour shameful: Bajwa

Referring to the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa said it was not only shameful, but was also completely uncalled for. He said the legislators of the ruling dispensation had no business treating public servants shabbily.