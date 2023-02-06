DLSA helps 280 child workers join schools

Ferozepur, February 5
Over 280 children, who were working as labourers or at brick kilns, have been convinced to join schools under a novel initiative, ‘Ek Andhere Se Ujale Ki Aur”, started by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in this border district.
Under the initiative, the DLSA prepared a list of children of children working at brick kilns or involved in other labour work in the district, said DLSA secretary and Chief Judicial Magistrate Ekta Uppal.
The list was handed over to officials of the Education Department to ensure the enrolment of the children in nearby schools.
The CJM said the idea for the project came up a few days ago when District and Sessions Judge Virinder Aggarwal was returning from a Legal Services Camp at Gatti Mastan village in Guruharsahai. He spotted some children working at a brick kiln.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...