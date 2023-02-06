DLSA helps 280 child workers join schools

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 5

Over 280 children, who were working as labourers or at brick kilns, have been convinced to join schools under a novel initiative, ‘Ek Andhere Se Ujale Ki Aur”, started by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in this border district.

Under the initiative, the DLSA prepared a list of children of children working at brick kilns or involved in other labour work in the district, said DLSA secretary and Chief Judicial Magistrate Ekta Uppal.

The list was handed over to officials of the Education Department to ensure the enrolment of the children in nearby schools.

The CJM said the idea for the project came up a few days ago when District and Sessions Judge Virinder Aggarwal was returning from a Legal Services Camp at Gatti Mastan village in Guruharsahai. He spotted some children working at a brick kiln.

#Ferozepur