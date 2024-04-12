DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

Patiala, April 12
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the DNA test of those who are joining the BJP should be conducted and said that his party is the "voice of Punjab".
Badal was addressing a gathering after inducting state BJP executive member and social activist professor Sumrinder Singh Sira into the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
"The DNA test of those who are joining the BJP should be conducted," Badal said without taking any name.
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Maluka's son Gurpreet Singh Maluka and daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde in Delhi.
Sidhu, a 2011-batch IAS officer, had put in her papers a few days back.
During his address, Badal asked people to support SAD in the Lok Sabha polls.
"SAD is the voice of Punjab, voice of 'qaum' (community) and it is 103 years old party," said Badal, adding that his party's objective was not to rule people, but to fight against oppression.
Slamming opposition parties, Badal alleged the motive of national parties especially the BJP, the Congress and AAP is to secure power and these parties are not bothered about any development work.
He asked people of the state to "seal the borders of Punjab with their votes to prevent Delhi-based parties from making inroads in the state" and added that all Delhi-based party units obey their high command.
The SAD president slammed the BJP government in Haryana, accusing it of not letting farmers to head towards Delhi in support of their demands and alleged it used "force" against them.
He said the parliamentary elections had become a fight between the forces of Delhi and Punjabis, all of whom had allegedly suffered at the hands of the Delhi-based parties.
Badal also alleged that Punjab leaders of Delhi-based parties like the BJP had taken a stand against the farmers' stir two years ago.
Similarly, now the AAP government in Punjab had also taken an "anti-farmers" stand and allowed the Haryana Police to use force against farmers.
