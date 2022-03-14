Will prop up health services: Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 13

Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party legislator Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, who defeated actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika by 20,915 votes, says she will focus on raising the standard of education and health services in the area.

Working as a doctor in the clinic of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, here, Dr Arora quit the post to contest her maiden election. When she got the party ticket, she wasn’t seen as a serious challenger, but she drew support with her self-effacing and polite demeanour. Dr Arora got a shot in the arm when CM face Bhagwant Mann joined her campaign days before the polling.

AAP insiders said Dr Arora may be inducted into the Cabinet and get the Health portfolio. Her husband, Dr Rakesh Arora, said: “My wife can be an asset and help improve the health services of the state.”

#dr amandeep kaur arora