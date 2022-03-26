Doctor first, minister examines patients during village tour

Tribune News Service

Malout (Muktsar), March 26

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur is a doctor first and then a politician. She examined the eyes of some needy people on the spot when she toured some villages in her Malout Assembly segment.

Dr Baljit Kaur is an MS (ophthalmology). Before joining Aam Aadmi Party, she served as a government doctor at the Civil Hospital, Muktsar. She had resigned from the job in November last year and started practice at a charitable hospital in Muktsar town.

A state awardee eye-specialist, she has created record in conducting eye surgeries in the government sector. Dr Baljit Kaur, 46, defeated the two-time SAD MLA Harpreet Singh by a record margin of 40,261 votes in the recently held elections. She is daughter of former MP Faridkot Prof Sadhu Singh. During her election campaign too, she used to examine patients. —