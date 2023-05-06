Doctor's PA held for graft

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 5

The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested Rakha Singh, alias Lakha, a private assistant of Dr Asish Kumar, posted at the Civil Hospital, Mansa, for demanding a bribe of Rs 3,500.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused had been arrested after the investigation of an online complaint made by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Mansa city, on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.