Doctor's PA held for graft

Mansa, May 5
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested Rakha Singh, alias Lakha, a private assistant of Dr Asish Kumar, posted at the Civil Hospital, Mansa, for demanding a bribe of Rs 3,500.
A spokesperson of the VB said the accused had been arrested after the investigation of an online complaint made by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Mansa city, on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri
5 Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Frid...
Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...