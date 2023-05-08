Doctors shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, 16 rural dispensaries shut in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 7

Though the government has claimed that it is making healthcare easily accessible to the public by opening Aam Aadmi Clinics, medical facilities have become inaccessible to the rural population as doctors from subsidiary health centres (commonly known as rural dispensaries) have been shifted to these clinics.

Rural dispensaries are under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat and doctors have been shifted to these clinics, which are under the Health Department.

In Ludhiana district, 16 doctors from rural dispensaries have been shifted. Not only doctors, even pharmacists and Class IV staff have been shifted. As a result, 16 dispensaries in rural areas are lying shut. One dispensary caters to six villages and there are 62 rural dispensaries in Ludhiana district. There are apprehensions that with no doctors nearby, it could also lead to an increase in medical ‘quackery’ in villagers.

Eight new clinics were recently opened in the district, which resulted in shutting down of one rural dispensary. The entire staff from Khakhat has been shifted to the newly opened Sunet clinic.

People have been blocking the traffic in protest against the shifting of the staff, after which the staff was sent back to some dispensaries.

A villager from Bija said that the urban population already had access to healthcare facilities and shifting doctors from rural dispensaries would mean the end of healthcare facilities in rural areas. “Government should encourage young doctors to serve in rural areas and not shift them from here,” said he.

An elderly woman from Phullanwal said the village dispensary had been catering to people from nearby villages for years. “Now the dispensary is lying shut and there is no doctor to attend to us. I used to come to the dispensary by myself and now I have to ask my son to take me to a doctor,” said she.

Dr JP Narula, state president of Rural Medical Services Association, said the opening of the Aam Aadmi Clinics is a positive step, but facilities should not be taken away from villages. “The rural population has developed trust in the doctors over the years and suddenly they are left without them,” said he.

Despite repeated attempts, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh could not be contacted for comments.