Don’t back AAP on ordinance: Cong leaders to top brass

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Punjab Congress leaders, at a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday suggested the party leadership not to support AAP’s chief Arvind Kejriwal against the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

To discuss the issue, Kharge had convened separate meetings of leaders from Punjab and Delhi units.

At the meeting held in Delhi, Punjab leaders told Kharge that any truck with AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll would be politically detrimental for the party. By meeting the Congress leadership, Arvind Kejriwal will be able to send out a signal that he has been able to unite opposition parties against the BJP, said some of the leaders.

Punjab leaders, led by PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Tript Bajwa, Rana KP Singh, told Kharge that Punjab unit was the worst affected as the AAP government that had unleashed political vendetta against them.

The PPCC chief is learnt to have pointed out that any such truck with AAP would demoralise the party cadre. Sidhu said there could not be any alliance where there were ideological differences.