Don’t change BBMB norms: Congress MP Amar Singh in Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

Congress MP Amar Singh raised the issue of amendment of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules in the Lok Sabha today. The order to change the selection criteria for appointing senior board functionaries should be withdrawn, he said.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said the cost of operations of the BBMB was Rs 1,200 crore per annum, which was borne by Punjab and Haryana and some part came from Rajasthan. “The BBMB is the property of undivided Punjab, so why the selection criteria be changed,” he said.

As of now, the BBMB Chairman is appointed by the Centre, the Member (Power) is from Punjab, while the Member (Irrigation) is from Haryana, this should not be changed, the MP said.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary today raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu’s murder and sought quick action against the conspirators. Speaking in the Lower House, the MP demanded that the conspirators behind the murder living abroad be extradited and made to face trial in India. —