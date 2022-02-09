Don't fall prey to Arvind Kejriwal's promises, says BJP's Shazia Ilmi

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 8

Former Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) activists and leaders addressed a series of meetings in the sub-division on Monday evening.

Shazia Ilmi, a founder member of the AAP, said she was relieved on quitting the party. She said she was happy that the BJP had fielded a highly educated woman, Vandana Sangwal, from the Balluana constituency.

Delhi MLA Anil Vajpayee and former MLA Col Devinder Sehrawat also lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal at the meetings. “All those who trusted Kejriwal initially felt cheated later. Not only did he betray the leaders and party workers, but also left no stone unturned to deceive the people. Apart from demanding huge money from its own MLAs, the AAP had so far wasted about Rs 500 crore public money, eying Punjab polls,” they said.

Shazia said Kejriwal’s bandwagon had promised state-of-the-art infrastructure in the health and education sector but in Delhi, the AAP-led government failed in providing the same in both the sectors.