Don't fall prey to sectarian politics, cautions Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Anandpur Sahib MP and senior national spokesperson of the Congress Manish Tewari today said that those raking up the Hindu-Sikh issue in Punjab were playing in the hands of the ISI.

Tewari said, “People of Punjab have never resorted to sectarian politics and they believe in Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.” Tewari felt the voter of Punjab looked confused in the present scenario. He asked people of the state to cast vote sensibly to form a stable government. Only the Congress could bring stability and address various issues, he said.

Over last few days, differences are noticed among many leaders in the party still they have the vision and experience to run the government. He said he had been the only elected Hindu MP from Ludhiana since 1952 and even in 2019, he was elected from Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of Khalsa. He said he was proud of being a Punjabi and had never ever come across anyone who would resort to sectarian politics like those who were raking up the Hindu-Sikh issue. —

#manish tewari