Don't follow Kejriwal model blindly, Partap Singh Bajwa tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, October 5

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said with Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model coming under the scrutiny of the Union Government, it was high time for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get his act together and not let people’s mandate squander away by blindly following his political mentor.

Referring to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s inquiry into the alleged bungling of power subsidy in Delhi and the Delhi Chief Secretary ordering an inquiry into the excise policy, he urged the Mann government to be extra careful while dealing with sensitive issues related to Punjab.

“Delhi is not Punjab and Punjab is not Delhi. Both places have their own regional specific issues. It is time to thoroughly understand the real and long-pending issues of Punjab. If you continue to blindly follow your political master, history will not be kind to you. Rather you will solely be held responsible for ignoring the sensitive issues of the state,” said Bajwa.

