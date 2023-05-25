Don’t harass NRIs for backing farmers’ protest, says Dhaliwal

Chandigarh, May 24
Accusing the Centre of harassing non-resident Indian (NRI) Punjabis who participated in the farmers’ agitation, NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday alleged that such NRIs were being blacklisted and some were even being prevented from entering the country.
Speaking at ‘videsh sampark programme’ jointly organised by the MEA, the Centre and NRI Department of Punjab at JW Marriott hotel here, Dhaliwal said this practice should be stopped at once. “The NRIs participated in the movement because of their love for their motherland.”
Raising another issue, Dhaliwal said the Centre should also formulate a policy for those seeking political asylum abroad. He stated that when such people settle abroad, they find it difficult to return.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN