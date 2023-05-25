Don’t harass NRIs for backing farmers’ protest, says Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Accusing the Centre of harassing non-resident Indian (NRI) Punjabis who participated in the farmers’ agitation, NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday alleged that such NRIs were being blacklisted and some were even being prevented from entering the country.

Speaking at ‘videsh sampark programme’ jointly organised by the MEA, the Centre and NRI Department of Punjab at JW Marriott hotel here, Dhaliwal said this practice should be stopped at once. “The NRIs participated in the movement because of their love for their motherland.”

Raising another issue, Dhaliwal said the Centre should also formulate a policy for those seeking political asylum abroad. He stated that when such people settle abroad, they find it difficult to return.