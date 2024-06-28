Don’t harass passengers, minister tells bus drivers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today warned the government and private bus drivers and conductors against harassing passengers.

Bhullar said several complaints had been received against the drivers and conductors of Punjab Roadways, PRTC and private bus operators of mistreating passengers.

“Even videos of quarrel with passengers have also gone viral on social media,” the Transport Minister said.

“In addition to this, complaints have also been received that drivers do not stop buses at designated stops. Thus, causing inconvenience to the general public,” said the minister, adding that this kind of behaviour tarnishes the image of the Transport Department, which won’t be tolerated.

The minister further directed the drivers and conductors that passengers should be picked and dropped at designated bus stops only.

