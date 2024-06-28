Don’t harass passengers, minister tells bus drivers

Chandigarh, June 27
Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today warned the government and private bus drivers and conductors against harassing passengers.
Bhullar said several complaints had been received against the drivers and conductors of Punjab Roadways, PRTC and private bus operators of mistreating passengers.
“Even videos of quarrel with passengers have also gone viral on social media,” the Transport Minister said.
“In addition to this, complaints have also been received that drivers do not stop buses at designated stops. Thus, causing inconvenience to the general public,” said the minister, adding that this kind of behaviour tarnishes the image of the Transport Department, which won’t be tolerated.
The minister further directed the drivers and conductors that passengers should be picked and dropped at designated bus stops only.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution
Says Lok Sabha poll reaffirms people’s trust in govt; slams ...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...
Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv
Says awaiting HP Govt reply to queries