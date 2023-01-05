Don't have a drop of water to share with Haryana: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Presenting the case of Punjab before the Centre on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state does not have a drop of water to share with Haryana.

“More than 78 per cent of our 150 blocks are in the ‘extreme dark zone’ due to the depletion of the groundwater table. As a result, Punjab can’t afford to share its water with any other state,” said the CM after a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Mann said when this agreement was inked, the state was getting 18.56 MAF of water, which had now reduced to 12.63 MAF. He added that Haryana was getting 14.10 MAF of water from Sutlej, Yamuna and other rivulets whereas Punjab was getting only 12.63 MAF.

The CM said instead of the SYL canal, the project should be conceived as the Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) canal and water from Ganga and Yamuna should be supplied to Punjab through the Sutlej.

He bemoaned that the Centre had not issued even a single penny for the rejuvenation of the canal system.

While Haryana was encouraging sowing of paddy due to availability of surplus water, the Punjab Government has been appealing to farmers to go for crop diversification, said Mann.

Training his guns on the Congress and SAD, Mann said both these parties connived with each other to hatch conspiracy against Punjabis.

Akalis slam AAP

Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said AAP was conspiring to destroy the riparian basis of Punjab’s claim on the water of its rivers. “CM Mann is a willing tool in this conspiracy. The idea of linkage of Yamuna with Sutlej is a ploy to destroy all constitutional basis of Punjab’s claim,” he said. — TNS

Khaira cautions CM

Jalandhar: All-India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Khaira on Wednesday cautioned CM Mann against taking a flawed stand on the SYL. He said the reported suggestion by the state government for reconstituting the tribunal between Punjab and Haryana would only go against the former. — TNS

