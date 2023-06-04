Don’t ignore farmers: Gurmeet Singh Khudian to officers

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 3

A day after assuming the charge, Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian today visited his home turf Lambi and asked officials of the Agriculture Department to perform their duties diligently. The minister said he would make surprise visits to department offices.

“All farmers should be given the same treatment. I will take action if I find officials visiting only big farmers and neglecting their small counterparts. All farmers would be made aware of schemes of the Agriculture Department through public announcements in villages,” said Khudian, while addressing his first public gathering at the Mandi Killianwali grain market here.

He further appealed to farmers to use the recommended seeds. “I will try my level best to stop the illegal practice of selling spurious seeds, pesticides and fertilisers. Anyone can give me suggestions in this regard,” said Khudian.

He said, “Earlier, I was not able to give jobs to anyone or transfer any government employee. This is the first time that I have received a guard of honour after reaching here. This is all because of my area residents.”

He said, “Four days ago, I was sitting at my residence when I got a phone call from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s personal assistant. He asked me to reach Chandigarh immediately without telling the reason. When I reached there in the evening, MLA Balkar Singh was also present at the CM’s residence. He was a bit worried. Later, the CM came and told us that he was inducting both of us in his Cabinet. It made me emotional. Thereafter, Arvind Kejriwal ji spoke to me on the phone and said the Cabinet berth was being given to me due to the clean image of my father late MP Jagdev Singh Khudian.”

Surprisingly, no other AAP MLA or constituency in-charge from Muktsar district was present at the public meeting. Khudian’s son Ameet Khudian, who looks after the constituency in the absence of his father, sat amid the public on a mat.

Later, a roadshow was held by the AAP workers in the Lambi Assembly segment.