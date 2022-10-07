Don't mislead youth, Maninderjeet Singh Bitta warns Amritpal Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

Raising questions over the integrity of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, All-India Anti-Terrorist Front chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta today accused him of misleading youth.

In a press conference here today, Bitta said the Sikhs had been leading a respectful life in the country and Amritpal was trying to mislead people with his falsified claims and notions. In the very first Cabinet constituted after the independence, two Sikhs were included as the Defence and Foreign Ministers, he added.

He further said, “Numerous Sikhs have held top positions, including that of the President and the Prime Minister, in the country. Many have even held top positions in the armed forces.”

Bitta alleged that Amritpal was falsely claiming that the Sikhs were a subdued minority as the country had given equal opportunities to everyone.

Citing the religious intolerance in Pakistan, he said, “The separatist elements in the country must first strive to ensure the safety of the community in Pakistan as they are already pursuing the alien nation’s designs to create unrest in India.”

Bitta further claimed that recently a film crew had desecrated Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan as they entered the premises without removing their shoes and covering their heads as a mark of respect. “I am pained when no one from the present Sikh leadership speaks on such issues.”

He said the Sikhs were very much free in the country and people like Amritpal should refrain from misleading the youth for their nefarious goals.

At the same time, he accused Pakistan of trying to create unrest in India by pushing in drugs and weapons. He also asked the Khalistani elements to try their luck in Pakistan.

#Amritpal Singh