Don’t overwater crops this summer: PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

According to Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas.

PAU experts have advised farmers to irrigate tomato, brinjal, chilli, capsicum and cucurbits but avoid overwatering. Harvest the crops at regular intervals to obtain high yield, PAU experts advised. “While harvesting the fruits, precaution should be taken to minimise disturbance to the plants. Take care of kharif onion nursery sown in March and irrigate regularly,” said an expert.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU