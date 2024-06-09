Don’t overwater crops this summer: PAU

Ludhiana, June 8
According to Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas.
PAU experts have advised farmers to irrigate tomato, brinjal, chilli, capsicum and cucurbits but avoid overwatering. Harvest the crops at regular intervals to obtain high yield, PAU experts advised. “While harvesting the fruits, precaution should be taken to minimise disturbance to the plants. Take care of kharif onion nursery sown in March and irrigate regularly,” said an expert.
