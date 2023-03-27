Don't resort to 'draconian' steps: Sukhbir on police crackdown

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

Days after the SAD “extended legal support” to persons booked under the National Security Act (NSA) during the ongoing crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, party chief Sukhbir Badal announced that its legal wing was successful in securing the release of over 40 youth who had been arrested in the wake of the Ajnala clash.

Addressing mediapersons here today, he appealed to the party rank and file to ensure that Sikh youth were not “persecuted on trivial charges”.

He said the party was working pro-actively to ensure that the youth were not incarcerated for sharing “emotional social media posts”.

Asking the AAP government not to resort to “draconian crackdowns” on the Sikh youth, he said “arrests without adequate reason” would create fissures in society and disturb peace and communal harmony.

Sukhbir said the state had witnessed major damage to the wheat crop due to hailstorm and heavy rain. The government should release a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to those whose crop had been damaged due to the inclement weather.