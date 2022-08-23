Don't shield corrupt workers, can't evade inquiry: AAP to Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Lashing out at the Congress for protesting at the Vigilance Bureau (VB) office in Mohali today, the AAP said no corrupt person could evade the ongoing probe and advised the PCC leaders to stand for public welfare than shielding their ‘venal’ colleagues.

Why scared of fair investigation? If Cong leaders are innocent and have nothing to hide, why are they running away from a fair VB probe? They should face the probe and prove their innocence in court. — Malvinder Kang, AAP Chief Spokesperson

Addressing a press meet, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang refuted the allegation of vendetta politics levelled by the Congress and questioned PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring that why all his leaders were scared of the VB probe.

Giving the example of Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Kang said the Congress leaders should also face an inquiry like him as he was innocent and not afraid of a fake case. “The truth will come out in the court soon.” He advised the Congress leaders to hold protests against rising inflation, graft and drug mafia but not to save the corrupt leaders. “The Mann government is committed to eradicating corruption and all perpetrators looting the public money will be taken to task,” he added.

Kang said leaders of the previous government were also involved in various scams and corruption cases. “Now, when an honest government is ruling the state, nefarious leaders are petrified that they will be punished for their sins and looting Punjabis.”

