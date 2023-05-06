Don’t want promises, need safety, says slain singer’s father

Tribune News Service

Nakodar, May 5

Appealing to Jalandhar residents to vote for any other party, but not the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Balkaur Singh, the father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, today started his two-day tour of the nine Assembly segments of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

He addressed gatherings at Phillaur, Jalandhar Cantt, Nakodar and Shahkot. Balkaur said despite government lapses in murder of his son on May 29, 2022, officials who released the list of pruning of the singer’s security were not ready to accept the responsibility. “I want to tell the government that the Punjabis do not want your guarantees, they want safety of their lives and their families,” he said, citing murders of cloth merchant Timmy Chawla and kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian. “I do not know what kind of pressure the government is creating on the family of the kabaddi player by asking them to thank the government. In reality, the arrest of an accused against whom the kabaddi player’s wife had been pointing fingers after more than a year does not call for a gratitude for the government,” he said.

Balkaur also attacked Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. “He has termed my move to campaign against AAP as being politically motivated. Two months ago I was told that I would get appointment with the CM, but till date I have not received a single call.”