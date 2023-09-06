Double suicide: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

Even though it has been four days since the body of Jashanbir Dhillon was found from a Sultanpur Lodhi village, after he had reportedly jumped into Beas on August 17, his family has refused to perform his last rites. The body was found on Saturday last.

His father Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon, hailing from the Green Park area in Jalandhar, on Tuesday said he would not perform the last rites till the three cops accused in the case, including SHO Navdeep Singh, were arrested. He has threatened that if the arrests were delayed, he would take the body from the Kapurthala mortuary to Chandigarh to protest there.

The Kapurthala police had lodged a case of abetment to suicide against three cops, including Constable Jagjit Kaur and ASI Balvir Kumar, after the body was found. All three cops are learnt to be absconding.

Meanwhile, the body of Jashanbir was in a highly decomposed condition. He could be identified only from his unique steel bangle, shoes and pair of jeans. Family members and friends are still searching for the body of Manavjit Dhillon, the elder sibling, who had been reportedly harassed by the SHO and his colleagues while he had gone to the Division no. 1 police station in Jalandhar to plead in a matrimony case not directly related to the family.

