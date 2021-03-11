Dr Areet heads Health Services

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Dr Areet Kaur has been appointed Director of Health Services, Punjab. She has replaced Dr GB Singh, who has given charge of Director, ESI.

Last month, Dr Areet was appointed as the Director, Health Services (Family Welfare), Punjab.

The ophthalmologist had earlier worked as Director, National Health Mission, Punjab. She joined the PCMS in 1990 as an eye specialist in the District Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib.

In 2015, she joined as assistant director at the state headquarters, where she looked after many key programmes, including National Programme for Control of Blindness and Health and Wellness Programme.

The state got a national award for best performance in these programmes. In 2021, she was promoted as Deputy Director and posted as Director, National Health Mission, Punjab.