Dr Areet Kaur joins as Director (Health)

Chandigarh, May 6
Dr Areet Kaur today joined as the Director Health Services (Family Welfare). This is in addition to her post of the Director, National Health Mission, Punjab. She is an MD (ophthalmology).
