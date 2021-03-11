Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 14

Days after accepting the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, the Punjab Government has given the additional charge of the post to Dr Avnish Kumar, Director Medical Education and Research, Punjab.

Dr Avnish has been given temporary charge of the V-C post till a regular incumbent is posted.

Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation came in wake of a controversy over the eminent doctor being “humiliated” and forced to lie on “dirty mattress” in the hospital by the state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, during his inspection of the hospital, late last month.

The incident had become a major embarrassment for the government, with people from all walks of life supporting Dr Raj Bahadur and condemning the Health Minister for the incident.

Day after the incident, Dr Raj Bahadur had resigned as Vice-Chancellor, even though Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had spoken to him and expressed regret over the incident.

Sources said Mann tried to impress upon Dr Bahadur to reconsider his decision of quitting. The doctor, however, said it was difficult to carry on after the way he was humiliated, said sources.