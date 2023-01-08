Dr Balbir was at forefront of farm agitation in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 7

Newly sworn in Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh, who is an eye specialist, participated extensively and offered health services in the year-old farm agitation on Delhi border.

Sources said, “Loyalty towards Aam Aadmi Party was a deciding factor for his Cabinet berth.”

Once considered as a close aide of former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, Dr Balbir always remained faithful to the party.

In 2015, things took an ugly turn when Dr Gandhi was suspended from the party for supporting “dissenters”, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. AAP volunteers in Patiala were divided into two factions, one headed by Dr Gandhi and the other led by Dr Balbir, who had played a crucial role in the win of former, and supported AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

A senior AAP leader said, “Dr Balbir continued to stand by the party even after expulsion of Punjab convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur. His stance did not go unnoticed and his education helped him further.”

Having participated in the JP Movement and Anna Hazare Andolan, Dr Balbir entered the political arena for the first time by joining AAP.

In the 2014 General Elections, Dr Balbir was the front-runner to contest from Patiala (Urban) when Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as an MLA to contest against Arun Jaitley from Amritsar. However, he was denied the ticket.

He rose in stature when Kejriwal himself announced his candidature from the high-profile Patiala (Urban) Assembly seat against Capt Amarinder Singh in 2016. As it was Congress citadel, Dr Balbir lost by 52,407 votes.

In 2018, Dr Balbir was elevated to the post of co-president of AAP. In 2022, he recorded highest margin in district as he conquered the Congress’ stronghold by drubbing Mohit Mohindra, son of former minister Brahm Mohindra.

The AAP MLA was also instrumental in adopting a concept of “single-window system”, under which residents apprise him of their problems.

In May, Dr Balbir and three others, including his wife and son, were sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a 2011 assault case. Later, all were granted bail.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP