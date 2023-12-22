Dr Khush gets VinFuture Prize for rice varieties

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

Renowned agricultural scientist Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, an alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University and World Food Prize Laureate, has added another feather to his cap by clinching the VinFuture Prize for 2023 in the category of ‘Innovators from Developing Countries’. This recognition highlights his pivotal role in revolutionising global food security through the development and advancement of disease-resistant rice varieties.

Dr Khush’s pioneering efforts in creating multiple disease-resistant rice strains such as IR8, IR36, and IR64 have not only fortified crops against pests and diseases, but also significantly reduced maturation time while enhancing grain quality.

Dr Khush’s contribution to over 300 rice varieties has led to doubling of global rice production with IRRI-bred varieties covering a substantial 60% of the world’s rice lands.

Acknowledged through numerous awards such as the Borlaug Award, Japan Prize, Rank Prize, Wolf Prize, Golden Sickle Award, BP Pal Memorial Award, Padma Shri and the esteemed World Food Prize in 1996, Dr Khush’s impact extends beyond accolades.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of the PAU, emphasized how Dr Khush’s life serves as a shining example, illustrating the power of determination and an unyielding quest for knowledge in driving extraordinary change.

VinFuture Foundation, Vietnam, aims to recognise transformational technological innovations that enhance lives and promote sustainable living environments.

