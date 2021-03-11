AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected Chief Khalsa Diwan chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Officiating Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will continue to hold the reins of the Sikh’s oldest body, as he won the election to the post by 158 votes today.

Of the 329 votes polled, Dr Nijjar pocketed 243 in the election held through ballot paper. He defeated CKD member Sarbjit Singh, son of former chief and ex-MP Kirpal Singh, who polled 85 votes. One vote was declared invalid. The poll was necessitated after the demise of former president Nirmal Singh, following which Dr Nijjar, 66, took over as officiating chief on March 15.

An AAP MLA from Amritsar South, Dr Nijjar enjoys a good rapport. To ensure only ‘amritdhari’ members participated in the poll process, the Akal Takht had deputed a panel.

After the results, Dr Nijjar paid obeisance at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib where he was presented with siropa.

Being an MLA, Dr Nijjar is expected to strike better coordination with the government to expedite projects being undertaken by the CKD.

Brushing aside murmurs of the Sikh body going under AAP’s control, the medico-turned-politician said he would work towards contributing both as an MLA and CKD chief. “Both positions command own individuality and sanctity. When I work for my constituency, I face different type of challenges, whereas when I come to the ‘Diwan’, my priorities will be different,” he said.

Raising the standard of education and health services would be his top priorities, he said. Efforts would be made to provide books and uniform at subsidised rates at CKD-run schools. In another initiative, all CKD-run schools would soon be equipped with the solar system and rainwater harvesting plants, he added.

