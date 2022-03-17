Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar is Pro tem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh, March 16
“I will uphold the dignity of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and ensure that the democratic values of the Constitution are always upheld,” said the newly elected Pro tem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.
A doctor-turned-politician, Dr Nijjar is the newly elected MLA from Amritsar South. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Banwari Lal Purohit this evening. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present at the oath-taking ceremony held at Punjab Raj Bhavan.
The appointment comes just before the first session of the Vidhan Sabha is to commence from Thursday. —
#banwari lal purohit #bhagwant mann #dr inderbir singh nijjar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...