Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar is Pro tem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

“I will uphold the dignity of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and ensure that the democratic values of the Constitution are always upheld,” said the newly elected Pro tem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

A doctor-turned-politician, Dr Nijjar is the newly elected MLA from Amritsar South. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Banwari Lal Purohit this evening. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present at the oath-taking ceremony held at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

The appointment comes just before the first session of the Vidhan Sabha is to commence from Thursday. —

#banwari lal purohit #bhagwant mann #dr inderbir singh nijjar